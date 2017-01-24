Armenia-EU agreement claims to be finalized in coming future, EU Ambassador says

“We expect that the dynamic progress in Armenia-European Union cooperation will be maintained and reached to a new level,” Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski expressed such an opinion during today’s press conference at the Media Centre. Panorama.am reports.

In his words the negotiators both from Armenia and Brussels carry out a very serious work and they are “very close to the signing of the Armenia-EU agreement.”

“One thing is for sure: if everything goes well, finalizing the talks in 2017 will be a significant success. We also expect the discussions on partnership priorities to be finalized. Those priorities will be set in a politically binding document which will form the EU priorities within the European Neighbourhood Policy. And there we will form the main directions of our cooperation,” Świtalski announced.

In his words the new framework agreement can give a new quality to the Armenia-EU relations.