NKR Defense Army: Situation relatively calm on the Line of Contact

The situation on the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan has been relatively calm on the night of January 24-25, except the Martuni direction, NKR Defense Army reports.

According to the source, the adversary violated ceasefire for 15 times, firing around 140 shots toward the Armenian positions from weapons of different calibers. The Azerbaijani forces have applied automatic grenade launcher in the eastern direction of the Line of Contact.

Defense Army frontline units refrained from response actions and continued the reliable protection of the combat positions, reads the statement.