Clear ice observed on Urasar-Stepanavan road

Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies reports that as of 10:00 January 25, all highways in the territory of Armenia are passable.

According to the source, clear ice is observed on Urasar-Stepanavan section of H-33 highway.
Fog is observed in Ashtarak town of Aragatsotn region and Armavir town of Armavir region.
According to the information received from the Emergency Management Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles with antiskid chains.

