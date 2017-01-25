Tata Steel: Aronian played draw with leader Wesley So

Read count: * Share Print

Tata Steel chess tournament is underway in Wijk aan Zee town, Netherlands with the games of Round 9 played on Tuesday. Armenian GM Levon Aronian played draw with the leader of the tournament Wesley So of the United States on move 38.

To note, after nine rounds Wesley So is solely leading the table with 6 points. Levon Aronian, have scored 5 points apiece and shares 5-7 positions.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.