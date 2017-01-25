Armenia ranked 113th in Transparency International Corruption Index

Armenia took the 113th place in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International on January 25.

The index covers 176 countries and territories. It measures the perceived level of public sector corruption in a given country and is a composite index generated by gathering data from 12 different ranking sources, which include the World Bank, Freedom House and the World Justice Project. The number of points obtained indicates the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale from 0 to 100 points, where 0 means highly corrupt level in the public sector, and 100 – very clean.

Armenia have lost several positions to reach the 113th spot in the latest index with a score of 33 out of 100, down from 95th place in 2015 with a score of 35 points.

As for Armenia’s neighbors, Georgia had a ranking of 44, Turkey – 75, Azerbaijan – 123, while Russia and Iran share the 131.

New Zealand and Denmark shared the number one spot with a score of 90 points, with Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway rounding out the top five of squeaky clean nations. Somalia was the worst offender in the list for a 10th year running, followed by South Sudan, North Korea and Syria.