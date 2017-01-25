Panel Discussion on the State of Armenia’s Health Care to Take Place in N.J.

HACKENSACK, N.J.—A panel discussion entitled “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: The State of Armenia’s Health Care 25 Years After Independence,” will take place at the Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J. on Feb. 3.

The event, which is free of charge and open to the public, is co-sponsored by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dro gomideh, the Armenian Medical Fund (AMF), and the the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO).

Panelists include Varduhi Petrosyan, PhD. Dean, Gerald and Patricia Turpanjian School of Public Health, American University of Armenia; Lucy Tovmasian, MD, OB-GYN, Holy Name Medical Center, Englewood N.J., Co-organizer, AAHPO Armenia Medical Mission Program; John P. Bilezikian, MD. Silberberg Professor of Medicine, Vice Chair, International Education and Research, Division of Endocrinology, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; and Shant Shekherdimian, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles.

Kim Hekimian, PhD., Assistant Professor, at the Institute of Human Nutrition, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, will be the event’s moderator.

Introductory remarks will be delivered by Gregory T. Simonian, MD, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief of Operations, Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery Rutgers- N.J. Medical School and the Assistant Dean of Admission, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.