Snowstorm hits Vardenyats Pass

Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Panorama.am that as of 14:00 the highways across the territory of Armenia are passable.

Snowstorm is reported across the Vardenyats Pass.

Clear ice is observed on 30-36 km section of Sotk-Karvachar highway.

Fog is reported in Ashtarak (Aragatsotn region) and Abovyan (Kotayk region) cities, as well as in Armavir region.

Snowfalls are observed in Aragatsotn, Kotayk and Ararat regions, in Gyumri, Artik (Shirak region), Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor (Vayots Dzor region), Vanadzor and Spitak (Lori region) cities, as well as in Amasia (Shirak region), Yelpin, Aghnjadzor, Saravan (Vayots Dzor region) villages.

The Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that Stepantsminda-Lars Highway is open for all types of vehicle with antiskid chains.