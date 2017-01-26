Prime Minister’s vision and reality

Staff changes are taking place in the Republican Party. There are rumors that Mher Sedrakyan, Arakel Movsisyan, and Surik Khachatryan also want to abandon the Republican Party; they are offended of occupying bottom lines on the list. If these rumors are true, I sincerely congratulate RPA for this “valuable loss”.

It is highly possible that the aforementioned people would join the ranks of the fighters against the “criminal regime” and declare that the politicians should be educated, literate, well-read, with good manners, must not have gang groups consisted of criminal elements and personal dungeons for those who do not implement their orders. It is also not excluded that some of the opposition members would say that “the gang regime is cracking”, “RPA is weakening” and Serzh Sargsyan is “left alone.” Even if this is also true, then it is better to be alone than surrounded by these “personages”.

The whole problem of our political elite (naturally, not only RPA’s) is that thinking people do not want to be on the lists of the famous political party with good perspectives in the parliament and the two alliances. This is considered shameful and despising because these thinking people know that their voices will not be heard and their word will not pass over there but not the words of the people who have “environment”, “work” during the election campaign and “attract votes”. This requires neither knowledge nor wit as once Hovik Abrahamyan who is currently an opposition rightly mentioned.

Presenting his vision for future Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan noted that he wants to see our country independent, secure, fair and intellectual. This last element is really important but if now the decision-makers, to put it mildly, are far from this element, the Prime Minister’s vision would hardly ever become a reality.

Certainly, there are intellectuals on the list of “transition” party (or if you do not like this word – intellectuals) but they have appeared on this list for just looking for a suitable job, to receive salary like a pension, to push the button and if the party leader strictly demands, they will deliver a speech. They do not have the light of desire in them to change the country, it is a job and they are doing it, while in narrow circles, they deride and neglect their “votes attracting” party members and bosses, forgetting that they have become a deputy thanks to them.

So you can live and work in an established country when the mechanisms of normal life are more or less established. While in the country like ours, one must be a little “barmy.” In my opinion, Mikheil Saakashvili was one of such people, with all his demerits.