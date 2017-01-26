NKR Defense Army reports about 8 ceasefire violations overnight

Read count: * Share Print

The Azerbaijani forces have violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan for 8 times on the night of January 25-26, firing around 60 shots toward the Armenian positions from weapons of different calibers.

Defense Army frontline units continued carrying out their combat duties without resorting to response actions, reads the statement, released by the Defense Army.

