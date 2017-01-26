Zaqar Khachatryan’s farewell ceremony to take place on January 27

By a decision of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, a government commission was set up to organize the funeral of RA and Russian People’s Painter Zaqar Khachatryan, the press service of the Armenian Culture Ministry reports.

According to the released statement, the funeral ceremony of Zaqar Khachatryan will take place on January 27 from 12:00 to14:00 at the Artists’ Union of Armenia. The funeral ceremony will be held in Yerevan Pantheon.

To remind, Zaqar Khachatryan died on January 23 at the age of 93.