Armenia’s Culture Minister joins the ruling party

Armenia’s Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan has joined the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). He noted the aforesaid yesterday during “Horizon” program on Shant TV channel. Panorama.am reports.

In the words of the minister in this way he becomes a part of the prime minister’s team.

“I think any individual holding a political office should also undertake a political responsibility under the new constitution,” the minister explained.

Notably earlier, when new ministers submitted their applications to join the RPA faction, Amiryan refused to join them explaining that it was still early and he needed to think about it.