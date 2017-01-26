Mexico President: We will not pay for Trump border wall

Mexico will not pay for Donald Trump’s border wall, the country’s president Enrique Pena Nieto has said in a message to the nation, meanwhile noting that the government of Mexico will do its best to defend the rights of the Mexican citizens living in the U.S, BBC reports.

Pena Nieto told the nation in a televised address: “I’ve said time and again; Mexico won’t pay for any wall.

“I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us.”

Many Mexican politicians have also condemned Trump’s decision calling on Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel a trip to Washington on 31 January to meet the new US president.

Earlier Donald Trump signed an executive order for an “impassable physical barrier” and has insisted Mexico will reimburse the US for it.

The White House Press Secretary has announced that the construction of such a wall will prevent drug trafficking and illegal migration into the U.S.