On Saturday, “Aravot” correspondent noted that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, unlike other officials, did not make the sign of the cross upon himself at the Yerablur. It was just an interesting detail, a piece of information that does not contain any assessment. There are numerous people who commit terrible sin 5 minutes after making the sign of the cross upon themselves. There are also people who do not have such a habit or are even an atheist but are honest and decent people. Certainly, it can also be the opposite, no mortal is anyone’s judge. Anyway, look that the reporter’s noticed small nuance, this piece was actively discussed on the Facebook and “Aravot” online as to why “Aravot” reported in this way, what it meant and so on.

Either A politician says something bad about B politician, B can call to the editorial office and complain about “why” Aravot” “hurts” us. But actually, not “Aravot” but A politician “hurtles”, we are just reproducing. If you have something to say, “hurtle” this A in the same way (certainly, within the limits of correctness), and if we publish, you may have doubts that we are fulfilling the order of A or at least sympathize with him. Certainly, it’s hard to believe that neither A is good nor B for us.

Similarly, former first president’s adviser, Jirayr Libaridian, recalled the discussion around Karabakh a few years ago and published this memory in “Aravot”. Second President Robert Kocharyan’s Spokesperson refused it, claiming that all this is a lie (we would gladly publish Viktor Soghomonyan’s words if he had sent the refutation to us). I, not being a part in this discussion matter, having no video or audio recording of it, cannot claim that this one is telling the truth and the other one is telling a lie. But followed by incomprehensible logic, Libaridian’s words are attributed to “Aravot”.

I understand that now, the elections are close, and the media, journalists, and people who post “statuses” and comment on the Facebook are working for this-or-that team. It is normal, there’s no problem. Simply, our media is not involved in these things at all.

Certainly, I am thinking about the problems facing the country, and as much as I understand, I am trying to offer solutions. But frankly speaking, I hardly force myself to read and think who has left the specific political force, who has entered the specific party, who will take the specific place on the specific list, and how the seats will be distributed among one party and two alliances generated from the government. Our task is to cover them and the rest which we are trying to do in the most conscientious and professional way. However, we are not going to be excited about or worship any of them.

Two months will pass away.