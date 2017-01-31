Azerbaijani forces fire more than 290 shots towards Armenian positions

Overnight January 30-31, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan over 25 times firing more than 290 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers, as well as sniper rifles. As the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry informed Panorama.am the adversary fired more intensive shots from sniper rifles (56 shots) in the southern and eastern directions of the Line of Contact.

The Defense Army forces continued confidently fulfilling their military duty taking countermeasures in cases of strict necessity.