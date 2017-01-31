Berd-Chambarak highway open for traffic

Read count: * Share Print

Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Panorama.am that as of 09:30 January 31, clear ice is observed across the highways of Artik, Aragats, Aparan, Spitak, Lori, Akhuryan, Martuni and Goris districts.

Due to the large scale cleaning works carried out by Tavush RCM CJSC Berd-Chambarak Highway has been opened for traffic.

The road construction companies maintain all-day control over the mentioned highways of Armenia and carry out cleaning works with chemical salt and sand.

All the interstate and republican roads of the country are open.

