Foreign Minister of Armenia received the Ambassador of Canada

On February 1, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, received John Kur, Ambassador of Canada to Armenia, who delivered the message of Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Minister of Canada, addressed to her Armenian counterpart on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Minister Nalbandian thanked for the message and, in his turn, handed to the Ambassador the message addressed to Chrystia Freeland.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the dynamic development of partnership between Armenia and Canada since the establishment of diplomatic relations 25 years ago and touched upon the new areas of cooperation and their perspectives.

During the meeting the sides discussed the steps, which are being undertaken towards intensifying the political dialogue, trade and economic collaboration, cooperation in the areas of high technology and agriculture as well as cultural exchanges.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Ambassador of Canada commended close cooperation established between the two countries within bilateral and multilateral formats. The views were exchanged on the efficient cooperation within the framework of the UN, International Organisation of La Francophonie and the OSCE.

Minister Nalbandian and Ambassador Kur touched upon the cooperation in the field of preventing crimes against humanity and genocides.

The sides discussed the issue of migration flows as a result of the developments in the Middle East.

Minister Nalbandian highly appreciated Ambassador Kur’s personal contribution to the development of the Armenian-Canadian relations and awarded him with the MFA Medal of Honor.