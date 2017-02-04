Snowstorms, low visibility prompt shutdown of Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway

Read count: * Share Print

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informed Panorama.am that as of 09:30 February 4, Berd-Chambarak highway is shut down due to snowstorms and low visibility.

Vardenyats Pass and Goris-Sisian highway section are partly covered with clear ice.

The road crews maintain all-day control over all the highways of the republic carrying out cleaning works with chemical salt and sand.

All other interstate and republican highways of Armenia are open for traffic.

