Russian citizen Alexander Lapshin was extradited to Baku from Minsk, TASS reports referring to Azerbaijan’s haqqin.az news portal reported Tuesday.

“A special flight with blogger Alexander Lapshin on board landed in Baku,” the portal reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Belarus upheld a lower court ruling to extradite Lapshin.

