Brain laziness consequences  

I would like to write about a theme that at first glance has nothing to do with the election campaign: about the eternal contrast of industriousness and laziness. Only by the first, most superficial glance because if we look deeper, our politicians do not particularly want to work. One of my young colleagues resentfully complained to me, “Should I do something like this for this paltry work?” While it seems to me that there is no paltry work in the world, likewise there is no paltry country in the world. Paltriness and scabbiness are in our brain, irrespective of how we measure these “scabbiness”. If the standard is the salary then there is less of the less and more of the more. If the standard is the welfare, then definitely there will be countries poorer than your country and richer than your country. Armenia, in fact, will not become the most prosperous country in the world, hence, those who fled will always have a place to flee, a place where “things are better”.

Those who benefit are working in parallel with all routine complaints, love their handcraft and are improving it daily. Maybe it is a truism but I will repeat that those who had to give up some pleasures of the life and demonstrate certain, in a broad sense, “fanaticism” in their work achieve success.

All this implies to a farmer, singer, driver, engineer, journalist, and “car maintenance specialist.” And why this should not be implied to a politician. His work, I think, should be mental. But the majority of our politicians, let them forgive me for my words, are very lazy. It seemed to them that id they say a couple of crunchy sentences about the “destruction of the country” and the mandate is in their pocket. Let me give a simple example.

Suppose, 48 thousand people have abandoned Armenia in 2016. What should the politicians do on hearing this horrifying number? They must do a brain work and try to answer the question of what should be done to stop so many people leaving Armenia. I suggest options: a/ make the minimum salary of 100 thousand drams (naturally with today’s prices), b/ make the minimum salary 200 thousand drams c/ substitute RPA with PAP; d/ nationalize the mansions of the rich, including “non-governmental” rich, sell them and distribute the money among the poor. In which case people will stop leaving Armenia? As an answer, I can offer a few dozen of options. As to what extent they are realistic and how much it will reduce the migration, it is a matter for discussion.

However, our politicians are reluctant to do a brainwork. They are just yelling: 48 thousand, punish the plunderers, do a regime change, give people justice and welfare. At the best, they divide 48 thousand into months, weeks, days hours, and minutes. An example of classical laziness which does not bring us even half an inch closer to solving the problem.

… Recently, I was talking to one of our old “champion” and “Ararat” football players, and he told that he has seen a better inborn talented young people in his life than “Hamlet’s son” (my interlocutor was so calling Henrik Mkhitaryan), but he has seen fewer young people who are so industrious, disciplined and purposeful.