NKR Defense Army reports rise in ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact

Rise in ceasefire violations across the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces is reported on the night of February 9-10. According to the NKR Defense Army release, the Azerbaijani forces have violated the ceasefire around 70 times, firing 1000 shots toward the Armenian positions from grenade launchers of different types, 60mm, 82mm mortars, and firearms. More intensive violations came to the southern and eastern directions of the Line of Contact, where the Azerbaijani forces fired in total 34 shells from mortars and grenade launchers.

Defense Army frontline units control the operative-tactical situation on the frontline and upon urgent necessity retaliate to aggressive actions of the adversary.