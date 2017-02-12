Defense Minister: I want everyone be assured our Armed Forces fully control the situation on the frontline

Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan has assured that the Armed Forces fully control the situation on the frontline. Minister Sargsyan’s comments came at a briefing with reporters on Saturday.

“No one should think these [ceasefire] violations may discourage or escalate the situation to a degree that may keep us from carrying out our work,” the minister noted, informing about his Friday visit to border communities in Tavush Province, the meetings with the community leaders and the Noyemberyan military regiment staff.

“I should highlight the great inspiration and the pride one feels while interacting with our compatriots, living near the border, who are actually serving as border guards and our soldiers alike, who are displaying high spirit as the generation born and lived through the independent years with their dedication and the belief in their service,” the minister said.

Asked that Azerbaijan boasted yesterday it had allegedly destroyed a military vehicle with personnel, Minister Sargsyan noted: “Boasting is an integral part of provocations. We will always witness that, yet should stay sensible. I urge everyone, especially the media to be guided by the data released by the Defense Army and the RA Ministry of Defense,” Minister Sargsyan said, adding the ministry never keeps secret the existing situation, openly reports every ceasefire violation, their intensity and undertaken measures.