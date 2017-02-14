They come to move the power off: “Ohanyan-Hovhannisyan-Oskanian” alliance signed

Seyran Ohanyan, Vartan Oskanian and Raffi Hovhannisyan signed the memo of “Ohanyan-Hovhannisyan-Oskanian” alliance. Prior to signing, Vice-President of “Heritage” party Armen Martirosyan announced that the parliamentary elections are the only nation-wide elections, hence, it is unacceptable not to participate in the struggle. Armen Martirosyan accused the current authorities of the problems available in the country, “Their goal is the illegal distribution of public wealth. It’s enough. Hence, first of all, a need arises to change this flawed system. Three experienced statesmen are uniting their efforts to overcome the threats facing Armenia.”

After the signing, in an interview with journalists, Vartan Oskanian announced that the alliance is ready to cooperate with the forces functioning in the opposition both in the pre-election or post-election period. “We are ready to cooperate with any opposition force without exception, with all of them. If there is a need to create a common headquarters, we are ready for such cooperation too. After the elections, we are ready to cooperate and form a government with anyone to be able to implement a change of power in Armenia,” said Oskanian.

Addressing their former ally Viktor Dallakyan’s accusations that despite the preliminary agreement, they have elaborated shady deals, Vartan Oskanian said that he does not comment on the words of others. “This should be an expected alliance as a result of negotiations, no one can compel anything to anybody. It is a very natural process: you begin with a big group and end up with a small. Today, we have formed a completely acceptable alliance for us, the leaders of the trio have extensive experience and it is still open. If it is expanded, better, if not, we are fully satisfied with this composition,” said Vartan Oskanian.