Emergency Situations Minister Tonoyan received World Bank representatives

The Cooperation is expanding within the frames of Disaster Risk Management National Program

RA Minister of Emergency Situations David Tonoyan received the World Bank’s technical assistance mission representatives led by Tafadzva Dube, a disaster risk management specialist, head of the WB mission’s task team, and Ara Nazinyan, a national coordinator of the Disaster Risk Management National Program.

The meeting aimed to mainstream DRM into development policies and operations, to outline the scope of cooperation between the two structures within the frames of “Disaster Risk Management National Program”. The parties discussed the disaster risk management national strategy development main directions and perspectives.

The project supposes the implementation of potential seismic risk assessment, seismic risk mapping, further application of the collected data in the construction norms guidelines.

The sides also discussed activities aimed at capacity-building, including evaluation of financial risks, financial stability issues, and possible budgetary mechanisms for eliminating consequences of disasters.

At the end, the parties exchanged views on the steps to be undertaken towards expanding cooperation between the RA MES and the World Bank.