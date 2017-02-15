NKR Defense Army retaliates to suppress Azerbaijani offensive actions

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces 45 times on the night of February 14-15, firing around 600 shots toward the Armenian positions from firearms of different calibers.

As the NKR Defense Army reports in a released statement, apart from firearms the adversary used 60mm and 82mm mortars (3 shells) in the eastern directions of the Line if Contact.

Defense Army frontline units retaliated to suppress the offensive action of the adversary

and continued the reliable protection of their combat positions, reads the statement.