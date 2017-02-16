“Rating”, and not only

Something in our Electoral Code, however, is not perfect. I mean not only the “rating” which once again enables the public sludge rise to the surface. In the case of vast mass expecting for electoral bribery, beneficence, and charity, I do not image how it is possible to avoid it. Suppose on the day of elections or 3-4 days before it, it is possible to prevent it by the law enforcements (if the latter have the desire to do it), and what to do if any “bro king” is distributing aid for 5 years, cared for the poor, build churches and so on. Yes, he has not done it unselfishly, otherwise, he would not have spent millions to advertise his philanthropy on television. He has done it “in return” at an X hour, and particularly, during the elections. Anyway, I repeat, I have no idea how it is possible to prevent the “charity” of these people.

But I am also concerned about the mechanism of expressing self-rejection by selected lawmakers. Let’s take at least the RPA list. I would not mind at all if let’s say, Vigen Sargsyan, Arpine Hovhannisyan or Armen Amiryan become a lawmaker, these people opportunely do not cause negative emotions in the society. But as far as I understand, they are not going to become a lawmaker, they want to stay in the executive body and after the elections, they will let other people have their place, of which some cause other emotions. Consequently, I think that those who claim for the mandate should be on the lists.

Our laws do not restrict the ambitions of the lawmakers who have failed their work during the previous convocation. A man can appear in the parliament 3 timed during 5 years but claim for the mandate for another 5 years. Or, does not ask any question nor any speeches during 5 years but again would wish to do the same during the next convocation. Certainly, you will say that the greatest punishment for him would be re-elected again. But the worst thing is that he is elected not for his legislative work but for being “merciful” and “builder”.

Eventually, there are political parties that collect less than one percent of votes from elections to elections or do not participate at all. Or “hide” in an alliance or on the list of another party. After behaving this way for two rounds, these parties must lose their right to be called a party. Here is the best option to get rid of optimization and “one man-parties”.