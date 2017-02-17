‘Women of 1915’ to Premiere at Sonoma State University

The Sonoma State University (SSU) Holocaust and Genocide Lecture Series sponsored by the Armenian Genocide Memorial Lecture Fund, Center for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide at SSU, and the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide at SSU will present the Bay Area Premiere of the Women of 1915 documentary for the annual Armenian Genocide Memorial Lecture on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4pm to 5:50pm at Warren Auditorium in Ives Hall on the SSU campus. This event which is part of the 34th Annual Holocaust and Genocide guest lecture series is free and open to the public.

Produced by filmmaker Bared Maronian from the Armenoid Team, the Women of 1915 is the first documentary to unveil the role of the Armenian women of the era and the horrors they lived through the first massive genocide of the 20th century. The documentary highlights the integral role the Armenian women played in their respective communities and the heroic, humanitarian women advocates who came to their aid from around the world, and some who even died at the war-ravaged Ottoman Empire to empower the Armenian women as pillars of war-torn, post-Genocide societies.

Bared Maronian’s opening sequence of the Women of 1915 has been nominated by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 40th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy® Awards among its Craft Achievement Nominees for directing. Already a four-time Emmy award winner, this is Maronian’s first Emmy nomination as a director.

The documentary has already been awarded the Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award and won the following awards at the Canadian Pomegranate Film Festival:

Best Documentary Award 2016

Audience Choice Award 2016

Golden Pom Achievement Award 2016

As the founder of the Armenoid Team, Bared Maronian specializes in producing thematically Armenian documentaries, and has produced three Armenian films. Maronian is a graduate of Haigazian University with a major in Political Science, and has attended Palm Beach State College of Florida and the Broadcast Career Institute of Palm Beach, Florida.

For further information about this SSU screening of Women of 1915, please email Christyne Davidian at [email protected] For other SSU Holocaust and Genocide Lectures, go to sonoma.edu/holocaust.