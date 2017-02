According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 18 by 00:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

Berd-Chambarak roadway is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway and Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns and Goris-Sisian highway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of cars, except trailer vehicles.