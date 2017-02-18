Armies’ receive support from certain states 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international terrorist groups which are “de facto terrorist armies” receive “covert and direct support from certain states.” Sputnik reports.

“Bloodshed continues in a number of countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. International terrorist groups are actively participating in it [conflicts]. They are de facto terrorist armies which receive covert and even direct support from certain states,” Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Putin also said that the situation in the world has not become stable, while challenges and threats have been aggravated.

“Over the past year, the situation in the world has not become stable, it has not become better. On the contrary, many current challenges and threats have been aggravated, while military-political and economic rivalry between global and regional centers of influence and some states has increased.”

Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said.

Putin also called on the FSB to prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons and biological resources via the Russian border.

Earlier, Former Head of the FSB and current Russian Security Council’s Head Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia has proof that some states and influential foreign companies “cooperate with terrorists.”

“We continue obtaining new proof of several states’ and influential foreign and even transnational companies’ cooperation with terrorists. We are talking about purchases of oil and other raw material from terrorists, as well as about paying them for obtaining permits for production and transportation of goods in territories under their control,” Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.