Karekin II summons Istanbul patriarchate leaders to Etchmiadzin to untangle crisis

ISTANBUL—His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of the All Armenians, has summoned the key actors of the upcoming Istanbul Patriarchate elections to Etchmiadzin in an effort to untangle the crisis there, which stemmed from the resignation this week of the chairman of the Patriarchate’s religious council, in protest over the current Vicar General, reported the Agos newspaper.

On Monday, Chairman of the Religious Council of the Istanbul Patriarchate Bishop Sahak Mashalian announced his resignation claiming that Vicar General Archbishop Aram Ateshian was hampering the process of a Patriarchal Elections to fill the seat left vacant by former Patricarch Archbishop Mesrob Mutafyan who stepped due to illness.