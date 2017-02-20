Gail Pellerin: I don’t worry about being included in Azerbaijan’s black list

Santa Cruz County Clerk, Registrar of Voters Gail Pellerin is the second time in the Republic of the Nagorno-Karabakh. She is going to observe the Constitutional Referendum on February 20. In the interview with Aravot.am she said that she doesn’t worry about being included in that list.

“It is pretty easy to visit Yerevan, it is a beautiful drive to Stepanakert, so I didn’t have any problem. I guess the ideal world would be to be able to use this beautiful airport that’s here but that is not happening,” she said and added, “it is an honor to be here, I am happy to be here to observe. And definitely, there are always ways that we can improve processes, procedures especially making better experience a better one.”

Gail Pallerin noticed that this observation will be different from the previous one: “Last time I was here to observe it was all about candidates now we have a complicated referendum that totally changes the constitution, so it is interesting to see how it is being handled. In California, we actually mail voter guide information to voters to have something before elections that shows who’s in favor, who’s against, impartial information guide. I expect to see something like that in Artsakh, and I would like to see that happen some day: provide some information to voters, so they can read the issue that they are voting for”.