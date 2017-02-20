Netanyahu Says Trump’s Election Victory Boosts Israel-US Strategic Alliance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Netanyahu made the remarks following his visit to Washington, where he held meetings with Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence and other US top officials.

“This alliance has become even stronger. It has become stronger for two reasons: First of all, there is a personal connection of many years between President Trump and myself, and it is important. But it is even more important due to the second thing that has become stronger and this is the common view about the dangers and opportunities in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said at the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Israeli Defense Minister Claims Iran is ‘Biggest Threat’ in Mideast, Not Zionism

According to the prime minister, Israel and the United States “see eye to eye on” the growing threat from Iran and “the need to stand against Iranian aggression in the various spheres.”

After the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Washington-Tehran tensions escalated amid Iran’s ballistic missile test and the new US sanctions against Iran. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement, saying that it is a “bad deal” and “disastrous for Israel.”

The two sides also greed to create joint teams to upgrade relations in the spheres of security, intelligence, cyber, technology and economics, as well as a team to discuss the issue of Jewish settlement in the West Bank, Netanyahu added.