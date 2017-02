The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces 55 times on the night of February 19-20, firing around 550 shots toward the Armenian positions.

As the NKR Defense Army reports, NKR frontline units largely refrained from responding to provocative actions of the adversary and continued confidently carrying out their combat service.