Davit Tonoyan Received Representatives of NATO “Defence Enhancement Education Program”

On February 16, current year, RA ES Minister Davit Tonoyan received NATO Defence Enhancement Education Program (DEEP) Expert Group representatives, led by project coordinator Zhan Danduryan. The group was on a regular visit to Yerevan from February 13 to 17and was formed to support Armenia’s needs. Leading experts from educational institutions of Czech Republic and Lithuania were also involved in NATO “Defence Enhancement Education Program” Expert Group.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways of developing possible cooperation between NATO “Defence Enhancement Education Program” and the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the framework of Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP).

During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to the provision of expert support from NATO to the Crisis Management State Academy under the supervision of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on updating curricula on educational platforms of

BA, MA and secondary education, new teaching methodology, training of the teaching staff, as well as implementation of the provisions of the Higher Education, the pan-European Bologna process.

In his speech, the RA ES Minister Davit Tonoyan highlighted the cooperation with NATO in the areas of emergency management, civil defense planning and preparedness, especially emphasizing the sustainable development of the educational component of the latter.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached, to continue the discussions on developing cooperation mechanisms between the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations and NATO “Defence Enhancement Education Program” within the framework of Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP).