ES Minister Davit Tonoyan: “It is Necessary to Set a High Benchmark”

A visit to Yerevan city Rescue Department

On February 17, the RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan visited the RA MES Yerevan city rescue department.

During the working visit, Rescue Service Director, r/s Colonel M. Ghazaryan and RS Deputy Director, r/s Major General N. Nazaryan presented Emergency Situations Minister the technical equipment of rescue department, the ongoing activities and staff’s preparedness.

During the tour at Yerevan city rescue department, Minister Tonoyan spoke with the staff and gave instructions on the organization and improvement of current activities. ES Minister noted, that it was worth focusing on the provision of first medical aid by rescuers, borrowing the international experience.

– It is necessary to set a high benchmark, rescuers should undergo appropriate training and qualifications, in order to provide first medical aid in addition to the first aid,- noted the Minister.

Issues on technical equipment of the rescue department of the capital were also discussed. Minister Tonoyan got acquainted with the possibilities of rescue vehicle, which was a management unit, and the technical equipment of which made it possible to serve as management headquarters in major emergencies.

The Minister was also reported on the activities of the RA MES Cultural Center functioning in the territory of the Department. Around 60 children of school age study at the Center. Through painting, dancing and performances the children represent the culture of withstanding various disasters. The training performances were being performed at schools and orphanages throughout the year.

Highlighting the factor of art component in the improvement of population preparedness, ES Minister gave a number of recommendations with respect to enhancing cooperation with artists, keeping the spotlight on educational programs implemented in the orphanages.