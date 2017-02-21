NKR Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani forces intensively fire sniper rifles overnight

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijan for 75 times overnight February 20-21, firing around 900 shots toward the Armenian positions from firearms of different calibers, as well as sniper rifles.

As the NKR Defense Army reports in a released statement, the adversary intensively fired sniper rifles in the eastern and northeastern directions of the contact line (39 shots).

Defense Army vanguard units are in full control over the frontline situation and continue conducting reliable defense of the military posts.