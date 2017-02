Read count: * Share Print

As of 03:00, 69.540 citizens (87.6%) of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) voted in favor of the Constitutional referendum. 7686 citizens voted against, the NKR Central Electoral Commission informed. 2202 ballots (2.8%) were declared invalid. 79.428 (76.44% of the total number of voters) out of 103.766 citizens took part in the voting.

