Artsakh president received Armenian delegaution

On 21 February President Bako Sahakyan received members of the Armenian delegation headed by deputy speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov who had arrived in Artsakh to carry out an observation mission at the Constitutional Referendum.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to the observers arrived from the Republic of Armenia underlining that Armenian political, scientific-research, public and information sphere representatives have been conducting observation missions at any election in Artsakh highlighting their impartial and professional stance.

Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states, state-building process in the NKR, its domestic and foreign policies and regional trends were also touched upon during the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT