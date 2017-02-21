Congratulatory Message by the RA NA President Galust Sahakyan on Mother Language Da

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on the occasion of Mother Language Day.

Through centuries and ordeals, we have passed the light of the Mother Language, a light that could not extinguish not only the wars but until now the violence of those not having their own language and writing and instead using the one stolen from the others. The targeted encroachments, which have been carried out towards our language, in case of any other language will be fatal and destructive, but our language walked forward, as a leader and guideline getting a whole nation to our days with its powerfulness.

In our language with open text our ancestors’ wisdom and contribution are codified how to treat the future. The language is not a transient pride, and today also decorating and raising us, obliges to be caring to it at national and state, political and civil level, because it means caring and responsible attitude towards our past and future.

The people, who respect their own language, are able to treat with respect other languages. The free communication of different national minorities living in the Republic of Armenia in their mother tongue is its best evidence.

Let Mother Language Day become not only assessing and exalting our precious wealth, loving and respecting the nation and the statehood, but a holiday of solidarity and consent.

I wish you peace, welfare and all the best.”