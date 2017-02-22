Improving Response to the Syrian Refugee Crisis in Armenia

Another phase of Syrian integration and psycho-social support project launched in August 2016 by WCC Armenia Round Table Foundation and funded by Action of Churches Together (ACT) Alliance and in close cooperation with ACT Armenia Forum members ECLOF and UMCOR Foundations. Currently 57 Syrian women and young people from Syria – eleven groups participate in vocational trainings and language courses in Russian and English, hairdressing, cakes and table layout, cosmetology and manicure, as well as fashion design. On November 20, ART in support of the “Aleppo” NGO carried out the orientation meeting of Syrian refugees and experienced professionals of the Art House training centre.

The program aims to promote the integration of displaced and conflict-affected youth and women from Syria, providing vocational guidance, training and practical. The experienced psychologist conducts meetings with adults and children in the “Aleppo” centre every Saturday from 1-2 and 2-3, for solving integration and psychological problems of beneficiaries in the new society.