‘Aliyev ensures himself:’ Why is Mehriban Aliyeva appointed the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan?

“The constitutional amendments in Azerbaijan last year in September established the institute of the first vice-president and vice-presidents. The first Vice-president is number one after the president and becomes the leader of the country in the absence of the president,” said the expert on Azerbaijani studies, Ashot Movsisyan, in an interview with Aravot.am, commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decision to appoint his wife Mehriban Aliyeva a Vice-president.

In his description, it is natural that Aliyev should have trusted this position to the most trustworthy person from his entourage who in this case is Mehriban Aliyeva, “Here, it is also necessary to emphasize that there are two powerful and dictating “clans” in Azerbaijani government system today: Nakhichevan and Pashayev clans. While Mehriban Aliyeva generates from the most presentable and the most trustworthy figure of Pashayev clan. Its main government offices are represented by these clans. Obtaining such a position in the government, Pashayev’s further strengthen their positions. It will not be a surprise if in the near future Aliyev will appoint someone to the position of Vice-President who will represent the interests of the Nakhichevan clan.”

In addition, Ashot Movsisyan notes that Aliyev is strengthening his positions and ensures himself from a number of risks, “The recent developments going on in the world showed that having a powerful presidential system inside the country and influential ruling clan, it is not so easy to ensure the transition of the power to the next generation. Today, the Azerbaijani social networks are already talking about Ilham Aliyev’s health problems, and perhaps with this move, Aliyev is ensuring himself.”

As for the reaction of the Azerbaijani community about the appointment of Azerbaijani First Lady in the position of Vice-President of Azerbaijan, our interlocutor said, “The community attitude varies. Anyway, a significant part of the community is against Mehriban Aliyeva’s appointment as Vice-President, at the same time, the same community realizes that they should not expect anything else from Aliyev.” According to Movsisyan, “With such a move, the Baku dictator pushes the country one step forward towards monarchy. Perhaps, it is surprising but with this system, Azerbaijan will be reminiscent of a typical monarchical kingdom when the country is headed by the queen in the absence of the king.”