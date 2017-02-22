Who and what is capable of digesting?

In any country, the government is doing what it is allowed. In Azerbaijan, the “king” can amend the constitution, establish a post of first vice-president and then appoint his own wife to this post. A couple of bloggers in Azerbaijan will post a sarcastic comment, and therewith everything will be accomplished, the palace bootlickers will applaud this “wise move” and will say that they could not image a “Queen” other than Mehriban.

In Armenia where there is no oil and gas, the power has to more or less reckon with the domestic public opinion as well as with European and US official structures. Do you see how good it is to have no oil and gas? (Therefore, incidentally, if the RoL party knows where our oil and gas wells are, let them say, otherwise, we will become like Azerbaijan).

Instead, our authorities may say, “even if you collect 100 percent votes, anyway, we are not going to cede our seats.” It was digested so as the “March 1”, it was digested so well that the then supporters of repression have become crystal Democrats. But this “digestion” also has a price. Until 1996, we could say “no” to Russia on some issues but not afterward. After “March 1”, they completely began not to ask our opinion.

I want to say that digestion is also relative. It seems that it will go away and stay in the past but look, one day, a problem pops up from a corner and says, “Here I am.” It seems why this huge Russia with its gas, oil and huge weapons should not digest all these stories with the Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk. However, it turns out that it constantly faces problems, and the end is nowhere. They hoped that the “kind Trump” will substitute the “evil Obama” but then they realized that the problem is not with the sentiments of the first figure, the problem is graver: either your efforts are good enough to make it impunity or not.

Certainly, the United States is another matter. It can establish “democracy” in Iraq, Libya, Egypt and elsewhere. Such a “democracy” that tears to shreds. Never mind, they can do it. They will not see dreadful dreams. Russia cannot compete with them in power no matter how Zhirinovsky yells. Every government is given its limit of evil. Certainly, it would be ideal that there is no power at all. But alas, it does not happen, all the attempts up to the “hippy communities” in 1968 failed. Even in the Congregation founded by St. Francis, the thick-headed bureaucracy won, even during the life of this saint.

It remains to hold the power in certain circles. It is possible. If only there is a wish.