Senor Hasratyan slams ‘fictitious’ reports of the Azerbaijani media

Spokesperson at the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) Senor Hasratyan has dismissed media reports in Azerbaijan on subversive attacks allegedly launched by the Armenia side, calling the Azerbaijani claims as ‘fictitious.’

“The disinformation spread by the agitprop of the neighboring sultanate pursues a single primitive goal to feed the international community and its own public with useless propaganda tricks characteristic to its imagination,” Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook page.

