Alen Simonyan is confident: RPA to keep the ones with a nickname

An opinion is raised these days that with the help of these rating lists, Serzh Sargsyan wants to clean up the RPA membership from the ones with a nickname. For example, recently, the political technologist Karen Kocharyan said that because of this rating, everybody will begin to “eat” each other, and possibly, the time of “Shmayses” has elapsed. “If he has put Schmays with Seyran Saroyan, so who will pass. Novo is also there, also Hrant Grigoryan, MAP’s Alik, now which one will pass, will all five of them pass, no way.”

Aravot.am asked the member of the “Yelk” alliance, Alen Simonyan, whether the rating can really contribute to getting rid of the ones with a nickname because they are also on the RPA list ranking the lower lines, or there is a possibility that all of them will pass by the rating from the same polling station. Alen Simonyan replied, “There is a way to eliminate the ones with a nickname: Serzh Sargsyan is saying, you are not coming. So did this require holding elections, allocate money from the budget to get rid of such people, does he was to get rid of them on our account?”

According to Alen Simonyan, Serzh Sargsyan has simply declared a contest to see who will bring more votes to him and will be granted accordingly, “How will he get rid of the nicknamed people as they are resting on them? How can a man cut the legs of his chair? One nicknamed will be substituted by another nicknamed, by the son of another nicknamed, by the son-in-law or the brother-in-law of another nicknamed. We see that all of this is happening in front of our eyes.”

To our question of whether the Electoral Code gives this opportunity, that the 5 nicknamed people who for example are nominated in Armavir by RPA and all 5 of them will pass, Alen Simonyan replied, “All five will not pass, in addition to National Assembly, there are many other positions: a city mayor, a governor. Serzh Sargsyan has proved with his activities that whoever serves him truly, he compensates him with something. He establishes a committee which does not exist and appoints him the head of this committee, he loves to share. One will become a mayor, someone’s cousin will become the head of the Housing and Communal Services, he will not let anyone remain unawarded, do not worry.”

To our observation that people say the RPA has got rid of the odious figures, for example, he has dismissed former Syunik Governor Surik Khachatryan (Liska), so whether you do not believe that they are getting rid of him, Alen Simonyan replied, “No. Surik Khachatryan has resigned many times and have come back, Karen Karapetyan resigned and then got on and off, Gagik Beglaryan resigned his position of a mayor and was appointed a minister. The examples are so many. Whom to get rid of? He punishes the ones with who he was in personal conflict. I do not know what will happen to Hovik Abrahamyan, whether he will punish him or not, will not let him go there and so on…we are not engaged in politics, we are discussing the psychological and political actions of one person. In our country, everything is decided by one person, and he will appoint the same person from his party teammates and dismiss whenever he wants.”