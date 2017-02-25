Every period has its own political radicals. The most vivid manifestation of radicalism is not so much the attitude toward the authorities as seeking “hidden enemies” and “government agents” around. “We are honest, a fighting type, all the rest are sold, the regime fear only us, if gets into a panic, therefore, Poghos told the following about us and Petros wrote the following about us.”

Once, this role was assumed by NDU. In the summer of 1994, I interviewed David Vardanyan on the Public television where he was talking long and angrily about “pocket opposition” but in response to my questions, it was not revealed exactly which political parties he was referring to. Then, it was Artashes Geghamyan’s political party which was opposition to Kocharyan and more to the “previous criminal regime”, Levon Ter-Petrosyan and the ANM whose “ears” the party leader regularly see in the rare intervals during writing the volumes of his works. Then, the turn of ANC came, and my friends in the ANC were seeking “hidden Serzh-supporters” for 2-3 years and were suspecting in this sin all those who slightly suspected their being genius to all, often contradictory actions.

Now, it seems that it is the turn of ORO: “all are against us, including the so-called oppositions for the authorities are horrified at our appearance because we are formidable, powerful” and so on.

In all the above-mentioned cases, it is not just a campaign, it is also a confidence that the entire political process revolves around you and all are busy exceptionally with you.

Covering all of this for more than two decades, I, as they say, ended up with one simple truth: everything is transient. Certainly, no need to look for enemies everywhere but on the other hand, no need to be offended to o much if your brother is seeking an enemy in you. Today, he will seek, tomorrow he will stop.

All of this is not important, especially now. Anyway, if not tomorrow then the next day after tomorrow, no matter how painful it is, new hostilities will be launched, all these childish intrigues will seem petty and uninteresting.