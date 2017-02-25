President Sargsyan sent congratulatory message to Raisa Mkrtchian

President Serzh Sargsyan sent today a congratulatory message to the RA People’s Artist, performer Raisa Mrtchian on the occasion of her 75th birth anniversary.

Noting that Raisa Mrtchian is one of the prominent and unique representatives of the Armenian popular art whose graceful performances were a new word in our musical culture, the President wished her excellent health, happiness, and new achievements.

“Your sincere and heartfelt art symbolizes an entire era and has long ago won the love and admiration of the audiences in Armenia and abroad.

Your contribution to the pedagogical work is also considerable, especially in the gratifying work of educating a new generation of art workers in the traditions of the Armenian vocal art,” reads the congratulatory message of the President of Armenia.