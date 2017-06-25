5 Day Weather Forecast

On June 26-27 no precipitation is predicted, in the evening of 28-30 in separate, mainly in northern regions of the Republic short rain with thunderstorm is predicted, in separate places hail is possible.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. During the thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 18-23 m/s.

On June 26-28 the air temperature will gradually go up by 2-3 degrees, then it will go down by the same degree.

In Yerevan

On June 26-28 no precipitation is predicted. In the evening of 29-30 short rain with thunderstorm is possible. During the thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 18-20 m/s.