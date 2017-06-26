Vardan Bostanjyan: ‘Armenia has to still rely on external debt’

“It is not possible to conduct fiscal and monetary policy if the government still hopes for and relies on the external sources”: told “Tsarukyan” alliance Member of Parliament Vardan Bostanjyan during the discussions in Parliament on 2016 budget agenda. In case of such dependence, according to him, the fiscal and monetary lever cannot work well. “The publication of indicators on economic growth allows to think that Armenia has to still rely on the external debt.”

Apart from his views, the MP also gave a question to the Minister of Finances of the Republic of Armenia: “When are we going to pass from serving the external debt to the management of the external debt?” Vardan Aramyan did not agree with the views of the MP. The Minister says Armenia has external debt management: “Let it not sound an arrogation, but among the CIS countries we are the ones who give technical insurance in relation with debt management model.”

“If you are this talented, then why do you give the accumulative pension to others to manage, and it is not known whether they will give it back or not”: opposed Vardan Bostanjyan.

Vardan Aramyan dispersed the concerns of the MP, there are no threats of not receiving the finances back.

Nelly GRIGORYAN