Ara Babloyan expects balanced and reserved approach of the Kazakh side on Karabakh conflict

On June 25, the RA NA Speaker Ara Babloyan met with Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of the Mazhilis of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his word, Ara Babloyan noted that he was glad meeting the Speaker of the Mazhilis in the 25th year of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan.

The RA NA Speaker highly assessed the adequate development of the Armenian-Kazakh relations and expressed readiness also to support the rapprochement of Armenia-Kazakhstan inter-parliamentary relations, underlining the role of the activities of the parliamentary Friendship Groups in that issue.

The RA NA Speaker highlighted the high level of the political dialogue between Armenia and Kazakhstan and the importance of the bilateral visits in the development of the relations.

In this context Ara Babloyan wished success to Astana Expo-2017 International Specialized Exhibition, and the RA President Serzh Sargsyan attended its opening.

The RA NA Speaker congratulated Kazakhstan on joining the UN Security Council as a non permanent member and expressed hope that the two countries will continue the constructive cooperation in the UN, as well as in different international and regional structures.

Touching upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ara Babloyan has noted that he expects the balanced and reserved approach of the Kazakh side on that issue consonant with the position of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The RA NA Speaker invited Nurlan Nigmatulin to Armenia.

The Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis congratulated Ara Babloyan on being elected the RA NA Speaker and documented that the parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is at high level. Nurlan Nigmatulin has noticed there is need to more activate also the cooperation in the cultural, economic and educational spheres: all preconditions are available for that.

The Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis has noted that as a result of Constitutional amendments occurred in their country, the two countries have evident commonalities. Mr Nigmatulin has documented that after the Constitutional reforms held in Kazakhstan necessity has emerged to correspond the laws with the new Constitution: in that issue due to the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation it is possible to exchange experience, making use of the legislative amendments going on in Armenia.

The Head of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis invited the RA NA Speaker to Kazakhstan.