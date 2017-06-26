Lives of soldiers from Vardenis accident no longer in danger

In days, the doctors estimated the condition of the soldiers caught in the car accident in Vardenis and taken to Yerevan as satisfactory, reported the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

“At the moment, no one’s condition is serious. One of them will be taken to the patient room soon. Some of the 6 may be signed out in the near future”: he noted. Hovhannisyan added that 8 soldiers have been taken to Yerevan: “Nothing has happened to the rest. 14 soldiers have been present in the car.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN