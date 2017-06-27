‘Perhaps, we can start the negotiation process with Artsakh people from the scratch’, Seyran Ohanyan

“The enemy is constantly trying to keep the tense border situation, which is to influence the negotiation process and solve certain internal political issues”, said the leader of the “Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian” alliance, former Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan, touching upon recent border incidents committed by Azerbaijan.

According to him, the Armenian side should continue to insist that the mechanisms of trust should be formed. “The participation of Artsakh’s leadership in the negotiation process should be taken into account as a conflict side. In one of the final stages of resolving the problem, perhaps, we can again start the negotiation process with Artsakh people from the scratch. The rest are strategic issues that should be aimed at strengthening the front line and the army”, noted Seyran Ohanyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN